BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on amendments to the order No. 2199 "On additional measures to improve the business environment in the Republic of Azerbaijan and further improve the country's position in international rankings" dated July 13, 2016, Trend reports.

According to the order, the composition of the Commission on the Business Environment and International Ratings has been changed.

