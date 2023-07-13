Azerbaijan awards on 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Constitutional Court

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding a group of persons in connection with the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The following persons are awarded for merits in the judiciary and in public service:

Order "For Service to the Fatherland" of the 2nd degree

Sona Salmanova

Rafael Gvaladze

Rauf Guliyev

Order "For Service to the Fatherland" of the 3rd degree

Jeyhun Garajaev

Kamran Shafiev

"Tereggi" medal

Anar Babayev

Anar Jafarov

Saribay Ibrahimov

Durdana Mammadova

medal "For Distinction in public Service"

Zaur Guliyev

Asker Mammadov