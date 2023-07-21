Work we have done during these two and a half years shows that we have very serious experience and professional personnel - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 21. “The demining process was the biggest obstacle. Because the work we have done during these two and a half years not only shows that we have financial opportunities. It also shows that we have very serious experience and professional personnel,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, Trend reports.

“I don't think anyone would have thought of implementing projects on this scale in a matter of two and a half years. No-one could have imagined that in just two and a half years, such large-scale work would be carried out on a large area covering 10,000 square kilometers,” the head of state underlined.

