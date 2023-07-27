Azerbaijani MFA disapproves of EU High Representative's recent pro-Armenian statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. The presented approach towards the situation in the region by High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel is regrettable, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

Hajizada made the remark, commenting on the July 26 statement by Borrell about the situation in the region.

"Azerbaijan highly appreciates the support of the European Union to establish peace and stability in the region, as well as the peace negotiations with Armenia, he said in his recent statement, based on the propaganda and political manipulations spread by Armenia. Nevertheless, the presented approach towards the situation in the region by High Representative Josep Borrel in his July 26 statement, based on the propaganda and political manipulations spread by Armenia, is regrettable," he noted.

According to the spokesperson, ignoring the grievances of Azerbaijan regarding the incomplete withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan [contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], which continue to be a threat to Azerbaijan's national security, territorial integrity, and sovereignty after the second Karabakh war, illegal activities of Armenia via the Lachin-Khankendi road, transportation of ammunition and landmines to the territories of Azerbaijan, as well as the transfer of the natural resources of Azerbaijan to Armenia, and presenting the legitimate acts of Azerbaijan as the closure of the Lachin-Khankendi road is fundamentally wrong.

"Similarly, it must be made clear that the blatant misinterpretation of the relevant decisions of the International Court of Justice will not yield results. The July 6 decision of the Court, confirming the right of Azerbaijan to control its borders and proving the baseless nature of Armenia's request for the removal of the Lachin border checkpoint, once more demonstrated that the protection of its own security by Azerbaijan is legitimate," Hajizada also said.

He reminded us that despite the protests since December of last year against the illegal acts of Armenia, hundreds of vehicles, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) vehicles, have passed through the Lachin-Khankendi road daily, and a well-regulated and transparent daily passage in both directions through the Lachin border checkpoint was ensured even after its installation.

"Moreover, despite the armed attack on the checkpoint on June 15, smuggling attempts, and the provocation by the dispatch of convoys under the disguise of "humanitarian aid" on July 26, Azerbaijan continues its cooperation with the ICRC, provides the passage of Armenian residents for medical purposes, and facilitates the transport of medical supplies by the ICRC," the official also noted. "Coming to the transportation of large amounts of cargo to Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan made a proposal to utilize "Aghdam-Khankendi" and other alternative routes, taking into account threats originating from Armenia."

Despite the fact that this proposal of Azerbaijan is being supported by international partners, including the European Union and the ICRC, the obstacles and prevention of transportation of goods by blocking the roads by Armenia and those who present themselves as representatives of the Armenian residents are clear proof that the speculations on the "tense humanitarian situation" are nothing but political manipulation, Hajizada pointed out.

"Azerbaijan, besides being committed to its international obligations, will resolutely prevent attempts to legitimize illegal activity on its territories," he added.

The peaceful protest on the Lachin-Khankendi road against the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's mineral resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment has been going on since December 12, 2022.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.

On June 15, 2023, as a result of opening fire from the territory of Armenia, a serviceman of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, Elshan Rustamov, who served at the Lachin checkpoint, was injured.