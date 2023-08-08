ICRC representatives visit two Azerbaijani servicemen held in captivity in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) again visited two Azerbaijani servicemen held captive in Armenia on August 7, the Azerbaijani representative office of the ICRC said, Trend reports.

With the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Azerbaijani servicemen were able to call and write to their families.

"In accordance with its mandate, the ICRC evaluates detainee treatment and conditions." The ICRC also facilitates contact between inmates and their relatives. "Observations and recommendations regarding visits are only transferred to detainees in accordance with ICRC procedures," said the representative office.

Agshin Babirov (born in 2004) and Huseyn Akhundov (born in 2003) of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic went missing owing to poor visibility in the Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic bordering Armenia.

In addition, video and photos of torture against Huseyn Akhundov in Armenia appeared in the Armenian media.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has launched an investigation in connection with the torture against a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. The Ombudsman of Azerbaijan requested international organizations in this regard, and also demanded that the ICRC visit the Azerbaijani servicemen in captivity.