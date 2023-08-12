Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC undergoes changes (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:51

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. Changes have been made to the staff of the Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a relevant decree in this regard.

According to the decree, in part one of the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated March 30, 2021 No. 2552 "On approval of the composition of the Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC" (Collected Legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 2021, No. 3, Article 257; 2022, No. 5, Article 534) the words "Emil Majidov - Advisor to the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan" are replaced by the words "Jafar Babayev - Deputy Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Policy and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan".