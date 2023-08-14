Armenians solicit provocation near Azerbaijan's Consulate General in Los Angeles (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Azerbaijan continues to be the target of concerted provocations by Armenia and pro-Armenian political circles, Trend reports.

This time, representatives of the Armenian lobby staged a protest rally near the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles in connection with the activities of the Lachin checkpoint.

In order to make things more difficult for Baku, the demonstrators overseas are pressuring Azerbaijan to take appropriate responses.

Sadly, there is no information available on the US government, which is perceived to be watching such processes from the outside, interfering with the unlawful activities of the Armenian lobby and activities supporting and fostering separatism.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a border checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22, 2023, at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 this year, the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.

Despite Azerbaijan ensuring the passage of Armenian citizens, ICRC representatives, and the Russian peacekeeping contingent through the border crossing (temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement), the Armenian side spread rumors about the alleged "tense humanitarian situation" in the area in order to carry out its illegal activities in Azerbaijani territory.

At the same time, the Armenian side engaged in provocations, including shelling Azerbaijani border guards on June 15 and attempting to smuggle vehicles into Azerbaijani territory without authorization on July 26.