Azerbaijan's Tariff Council to set upper limit on prices for medicines - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. Azerbaijan's Tariff Council will set an upper limit on wholesale and retail prices for medicines until next month, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the amendment to the law "On Medicines", approved by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, the Tariff (price) Council must approve within a month the tariffs for the services of simplified examination of medicines provided for by the law "On Medicines", including the upper limit of wholesale and retail prices for medicines, and inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan about it.