BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. The EU Mission in Yerevan has responded to previously released information, refuting claims that any of its patrols were targeted by alleged Azerbaijani shelling along the border with Armenia.

"We affirm that our EU mission patrol was present during the incident involving gunfire within our designated area. No members of our mission sustained injuries," the updated report clarifies.

In a previous statement, the EU delegation refuted Armenia's unfounded accusations against Azerbaijan, reiterating that the mission is still actively involved in border monitoring between the two countries and informed Brussels of any military occurrences, including gunshot situations that fall under its purview.

Evidently, Armenian pressure forced the EU to give in in the end, necessitating the need for this "observation". This political show is only an effort to stay current. However, these unfounded accusations leveled against Azerbaijan have no beneficial effects and simply serve to hinder the country's attempts to bring about peace in the region.

Meanwhile, earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan also refuted the absurd statements of the Armenian sides about the alleged shelling.

"The information spread in Armenian media resources that on August 15, at about 12:20 (GMT+4), Azerbaijan Army Units allegedly opened fire in the direction of the European Union observers and their car in the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region does not correspond to reality but is another disinformation disseminated by the opposing side.

We inform you that the time of the European Union observers' visits in the direction of the conditional border in Armenia, their movement route, coordinates in the area, as well as the brand and vehicle registration plates of the cars, are presented to the Azerbaijani side in advance.

For this reason, it is theoretically and practically impossible for such a situation to occur, as claimed by the Armenian Ministry of Defense," the ministry said.