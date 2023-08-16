Azerbaijan prevents another provocation of Armenian armed forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. Azerbaijani Army has prevented another provocation of Armenian armed forces, Trend reports.

"At about 09:00 (GMT+4) on August 16, a quadcopter belonging to the Armenian armed forces attempted to conduct reconnaissance flights over the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the direction of Sadarak district of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

As a result of the fire opened by Azerbaijani Army units in order to prevent provocation, the quadcopter was forced to return to Armenia," the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said in a statement.