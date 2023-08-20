President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva watch men's 100m final at World Championships in athletics in Budapest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. The men's 100 metres final at the World Athletics Championships has started at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are watching the final together with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov and member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović are also watching the competition.