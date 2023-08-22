Opening of school in Fuzuli shows Uzbekistan's support for fraternal Azerbaijan - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. The opening of a school in Fuzuli is a demonstration of Uzbekistan's support for fraternal Azerbaijan, the Minister of Culture of Uzbekistan Ozodbek Nazarbekov said, Trend reports.

"We will put this school into operation for students so that they receive knowledge. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have educated great, outstanding people of their time, such as Nizami Ganjavi, Fuzuli, Alisher Navoi, and we hope that this school will also educate such outstanding people," he said.

The minister stressed that a solid package of documents was signed today to expand cooperation between the ministries of culture of the two countries.

According to him, this document covers such areas as cinema, theater, museums, literature.

"It is in these areas that Azerbaijani-Uzbek cooperation will expand. We hope that all this will bring the relations of our countries to a qualitatively new level," Nazarbekov said.