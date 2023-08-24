Ali Asadov congratulates Ukrainian Prime Minister on Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has sent a congratulatory letter to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the occasion of the country's Independence Day, Trend reports.

The letter emphasizes the existence of centuries-long traditions of friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Ukraine, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said.

The current level of interstate relations built on these solid foundations is gratifying, and the confidence that Azerbaijani-Ukrainian traditional friendly relations and fruitful cooperation will continue to successfully develop and expand in the interests of the two peoples and countries was noted.

Earlier, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the occasion of the Independence Day.