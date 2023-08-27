Azerbaijani Embassy sends note of protest to Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Russia issued a statement in connection with the event organized on August 7, 2023, in Yekaterinburg on the occasion of the "30th anniversary of the formation of the Talysh-Mugan Autonomous Republic", Trend reports citing the Embassy.

"In view of the holding of this event, aimed against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Embassy sent a note of protest to the Russian Foreign Ministry, and Ambassador Polad Bulbul oglu addressed a letter to the Governor of the Sverdlovsk region Yevgeny Kuyvashev, reflecting the principled position and strong protest of Azerbaijan. Along with this, Shahin Shykhlinski, head of the Azerbaijan-Ural public national-cultural organization operating in Yekaterinburg, sent appeals to the relevant administrative bodies of the city.

It was brought to the attention of the Russian side that the organization of such an event of a provocative nature and participation in it as a guest of the Chairman of the Yekaterinburg City Duma Igor Volodin is unacceptable, this step of the representative of the ruling party of Russia promotes separatism, fundamentally contradicts the spirit of allied interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia, and also damages bilateral cooperation.

An urgent request was made to take immediate measures against Igor Volodin and the organizers of this event, as well as measures to prevent such provocative steps against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan in the future.

The Embassy is currently awaiting an official response from the Russian side," said the statement.