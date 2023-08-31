Western Azerbaijan Community appeals to Chairman of German Bundestag Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Chairman of the German Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs Michael Roth made a statement on the importance of the EU mission in Armenia covering the territory of Azerbaijan as well, Trend reports referring to the Western Azerbaijan Community.

The Western Azerbaijan Community issued a statement in this regard.

The statement demands Roth to refrain from such provocative statements against Azerbaijan's sovereignty.

"We bring to Roth's attention that most of the territories patrolled by the EU mission in Armenia are territories where Azerbaijanis once lived and from which they were deported.

The Western Azerbaijan Community believes that Roth should urge the Armenian government to ensure the return of Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands and the European Union mission to contribute to this process," the statement reads.