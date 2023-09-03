Organization of Islamic Cooperation gets acquainted with Azerbaijan's Fuzuli International Airport (PHOTO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, September 3. Staff of the Ombudsman's Office and a delegation of the Independent Permanent Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation visited the newly built international airport in Fuzuli, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

The guests were given detailed information about the airport and its technical features. It was noted that all the works carried out have been done in accordance with international norms and standards. The airport receives airplanes from foreign countries.

After the liberation of Fuzuli from occupation, Fuzuli International Airport was built in 8 months, taking into account modern requirements, including demining. The guests were informed about the fact that 3 international airports have been built in the territories liberated from occupation. Two of them - Fuzuli and Zangilan international airports have been put into operation. Final finishing works are underway at Lachin International Airport. It is reported that the works at Lachin airport have been delayed due to weather conditions.

Today the visit of the delegation of the Independent Permanent Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to the territories liberated from occupation started. The main purpose of the trip is to investigate on the spot the destruction of religious-cultural monuments and cemeteries belonging to Azerbaijanis by Armenia, to collect information on Azerbaijanis who suffered as a result of occupation and rocket attacks, as well as to prepare a report and present it to the international community.