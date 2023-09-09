OTS SecGen condemns so-called "presidential elections" in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kubanychbek Omuraliev has issued a statement condemning the so-called "presidential elections" organized by the separatist regime in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, the OTS told Trend.

Omuraliev expressed deep concern over this situation.

"We strongly condemn this provocative act that damages peace and stability in the region, constitutes a gross violation of international law, as well as the Constitution and laws of Azerbaijan," the official said.

He called for refraining from any actions that could hinder the process of normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"At the same time, we highly appreciate Azerbaijan's efforts to reintegrate Armenian residents of the Karabakh region," Omuraliev added.

Earlier, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Türkiye have denounced the so-called "elections" held by the separatist regime in Karabakh.

The Azerbaijani MFA has called on the international community to strongly condemn these "elections", noting that "holding the so-called “elections” once again clearly shows that Armenia and the puppet regime created by it, which have taken steps to maintain the status quo and continue its occupation policy, are not really interested in the peace process, on the contrary, have taken the path of provocation and escalating the situation.