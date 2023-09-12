Armenian illegal gangs keep provoking with dogs - Azerbaijan's Representative to OSCE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Armenian illegal armed groups [which haven't been withdrawn from Azerbaijan's Karabakh contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] continue military provocations using dogs, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to OSCE Rovshan Sadigbayli wrote on his page on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

According to the official, while ANAMA [Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action] uses mine detection dogs for demining in the liberated territories, the Armenian illegal armed groups still present in the territories of Azerbaijan continue military provocations by using dogs to carry explosives.

"Feel the difference in priorities," he added.

Earlier on September 11, Armenian illegal armed groups in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed [under the trilateral statement], attempted, using a kamikaze dog, to commit a terrorist act against Azerbaijani Army servicemen on combat duty in the direction of Khojavand district. As a result of the vigilance of the Azerbaijani Army servicemen, the act was prevented.