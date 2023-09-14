Armenia's attempts to gather forces region - serious threat, Azerbaijan's MFA warns

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Armenia's attempts to gather forces in the region are a serious source of threat, the Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

Hajizada made the remark in response to a statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry of September 13.

According to him, Armenia's attempts to cast doubt on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan by referencing the Karabakh region and distract from provocative actions that Armenia may undertake at any moment also pose a serious threat.

"The main condition for peace and stability in the region is Armenia's abandonment of claims to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, both in words and in deeds, the withdrawal of all Armenian armed forces from our territories [in accordance with the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], and the cessation of revanchist policies and actions," the spokesperson added.

Previously, the Armenian Foreign Ministry presented the results of measures taken by Azerbaijan in response to more provocations against the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty in September of last year, as well as in May and November 2021 as "occupation" of Armenia's territories.