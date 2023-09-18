Armenia's rebuffing data over missing persons is unacceptable - ex Romanian deputy premier

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Not providing information about missing persons is disrespectful and unacceptable not only for the families of the missing, but also for the whole of humanity, former Deputy Prime Minister of Romania, Ana Birchall said at the international conference on “Increasing national and global efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons”, Trend reports.

I have repeatedly visited Azerbaijan (Baku, Shusha). The last time I was in the city of Shusha a few months ago, I witnessed the rapid development, reconstruction and construction work carried out there. Since the first Karabakh war, about 4,000 citizens have been missing in Azerbaijan, and this is very sad. The lack of information about missing persons is disrespectful and unacceptable not only for the families of these persons, but also for the whole of humanity. This is a gross violation of international law. I say this as a lawyer. Not providing people with information about missing persons is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions,” Birchall said.

She noted that Azerbaijan is still suffering from the fact that Armenia has not yet provided information about the missing persons.

"Armenia should provide information about the missing persons, about their burial places. The UN and the international community should strive to provide information about missing Azerbaijani citizens. This is not a political issue. This is a simple human right," the former deputy prime minister of Romania said.

The State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons is organizing an international conference on "Increasing national and global efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons" in Baku on September 18 with the participation of former heads of state and government of foreign countries, representatives of international organizations, including humanitarian organizations, as well as international political experts.