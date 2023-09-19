Protesters attempt to storm government building in Armenia's Yerevan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Protesters gathered at the Republic Square in Yerevan, Trend reports.

As the footage disbursed on social networks shows, they are trying to break into the Armenian government building. A clash occurred between them and the police.

Meanwhile, local anti-terrorist activities have been launched to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarm and secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from our territories, neutralize their military infrastructure, provide the safety of the civilian population returned to the territories liberated from occupation, the civilians involved in construction and restoration work, and our military personnel, and ultimately restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan.