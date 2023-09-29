Azerbaijan to organize UN mission's visit to Karabakh soon - president's assistant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Azerbaijan intends to organize the UN mission's visit to Karabakh in the coming days, the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and the Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, told CBC News, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan wants Armenian residents of Karabakh to remain in that territory.

"Azerbaijan has a comprehensive plan to provide them with safe and better living conditions. However, they can freely leave the territory if they wish. Azerbaijan has never had and currently has no plans to force Armenian residents of Karabakh to leave their homes," the official said.

"On the contrary, Azerbaijan has declared that it fully guarantees their safety if they choose to stay in Karabakh. We want that. Azerbaijan continues to call for ensuring their safety. However, we do not have the right to impede their freedom of movement. It is a sovereign and personal choice for each individual," he noted.

Speaking about the baseless statement by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Hajiyev called the 'ethnic cleansing' phrase abusive.

"Unfortunately, we see a large amount of disinformation. Azerbaijan has never conducted ethnic cleansing and will not conduct it. We have never used force against the civilian population," Hajiyev emphasized.

He also stated that the Azerbaijani government sent buses to Khankendi after Armenian residents who didn't have cars sought assistance.

"People are not forced to board buses. Azerbaijan will do everything possible to organize the safest and most convenient route in any direction," Hajiyev added.

Will be updated