...
President Ilham Aliyev announces date of first residents' return to Zangilan city

Politics Materials 29 September 2023 13:22 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev announces date of first residents’ return to Zangilan city

Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. All the former refugees were waiting for the time when our land will be free and they will have a chance to come back. They were deprived of that chance by Armenia for 30 years. But three years ago, we put an end to the occupation, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Development Forum in Zangilan, Trend reports.

"We invest largely in the infrastructure. The city master plan has been approved. Several housing projects are already being implemented and hopefully in 2025, maybe even earlier, the first residents of Zangilan city will come back," President Ilham Aliyev said.

