Azerbaijani ambassador presents copy of credentials to Turkmenistan's FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan Gismet Gezalov presented a copy of his credentials to the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan told Trend.

"Speaking about the existing strategic relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, the minister stressed the prospects for further development of these relations and expressed confidence that successful results in this direction will be achieved during the period of the new ambassador's activity,” the embassy said.

Gezalov noted that he will make every effort to expand bilateral relations, and appropriate steps will be taken towards the development of cooperation in accordance with the strategic partnership in all spheres.

“The sides exchanged broad views on the further development of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in political, economic, transport, energy, and other spheres during the meeting," the embassy said.