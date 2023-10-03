Heydar Aliyev hiked welfare of Karabakh people in seventies - Gagik Ohanjanyan on Baku Network (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The Baku Network expert platform aired an interview with Gagik Ohanjanyan, a candidate for technical sciences, writer, and professor of the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences, Trend reports.

He talked about the great contribution of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev to the prosperity of Karabakh.

"Almost until the 1970s, Karabakh was subsidized. I remember how qualitatively life changed during the years of construction of the Sarsang hydroelectric power plant. The people of Karabakh came out of their shacks and started to build good houses for themselves. This was despite the fact that in Soviet times there were no building material stores. My father was the head of one of the districts of Karabakh at that time. He was at the reception for Heydar Aliyev. When there were talks about Armenians building houses there, Heydar Aliyev said, So what? They are our people, too. People got access to electricity. It was a great gift for rural people," Ohanjanyan said.

Trend presents full video-interview: