President Ilham Aliyev cancels his visit to Spain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has refused to visit Granada, Spain, Trend reports.

During the visit, a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was scheduled with the participation of the leaders of the European Union, France and Germany.

France disrupted the meeting with its destructive statements that aggravated the situation. According to sources familiar with the situation, Paris and Berlin also spoke out against Erdogan's participation in the meeting. As a result, President Ilham Aliyev refused to participate.

