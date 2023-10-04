Azerbaijani MFA's spokesperson responds to claims of French FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. France's statements about the alleged "forced resettlement" of Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh contradict information from the UN, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

The statement by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada came in response to the claims of French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

"France never cared about mass deportations, war crimes, and massacres against Azerbaijanis," said Hajizada on X (Twitter).