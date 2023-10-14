Military spending, advanced equipment propelled Azerbaijan's army to ranks of strongest - Presidential administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. An increase in military expenditures by more than 15 times since 2003 and the decision to address issues on providing the Azerbaijani Army with the advanced equipment have ultimately placed it among the world's strongest armies, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev said, Trend reports.

Nuriyev made the remark at a conference organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to "20 years of unequaled service to the Motherland, people and statehood" topic.

"President Ilham Aliyev, always guided by the interests of society and the state, has gained widespread sympathy and earned great authority both within the country and on the international stage," he added.

A conference organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to "20 years of unequaled service to the Motherland, people and statehood" topic, is taking place in Baku today under the co-chairmanship of Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev.

