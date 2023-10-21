Foreign countries’ interference hinders peace process in S. Caucasus - Azerbaijan’s rep at UN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Azerbaijan expects the international community to encourage Armenia to strictly abide by its international obligations, cease and desist from disinformation and misinformation, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Tofig Musayev said in a statement at the UN Security Council open debate on the theme “Peace through dialogue: the contribution of regional, subregional and bilateral arrangements to the prevention and peaceful resolution of disputes”, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan’s experience of nearly thirty years of occupation of its sovereign territories by neighboring Armenia, in blatant violation of the UN Charter, international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, is an illustration and reminder of the need to do much more at the regional and international levels to confront the misinterpretation of international law and to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States

"At this critical juncture, we expect the international community to encourage Armenia to strictly abide by its international obligations, cease and desist from disinformation and misinformation and engage faithfully in efforts to build peace and stability in the region," he said.

Deputy Permanent Representative said that attempts by some non-regional States to impose the experience of their colonial past and present on the South Caucasus and expand their xenophobic policies in the region, including by arming Armenia and supporting its hate propaganda, do not serve peace.