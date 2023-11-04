Armenia used tons of mines in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur - Mine Action Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Azerbaijan is one of the most mine-contaminated countries in the world, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a public hearing in Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) on "Combating the Mine Threat: The Impact of Explosives on the Ecosystem.".

He noted that these hidden death seeds have a serious impact on both the environment and the well-being and social development of citizens, posing a direct threat to human life and health as well as damaging the ecosystem.

"During the occupation of Azerbaijani territory, Armenian armed formations destroyed Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, two of our country's most ecologically clean and attractive natural areas. These areas have been contaminated by around 1.5 million mines and explosives, according to rough estimates. Even with a rough estimate, this amounts to 480 tons of plastic material containing hazardous compounds," Suleymanov stressed.

