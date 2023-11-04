BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Armenia's defeat in the war against Azerbaijan led to a nationwide period of mourning, marked by the shattering of numerous myths. The so-called "leadership" that fled from Karabakh hurried to Yerevan with the idea of creating a "government in exile". Deprived of their ill-gotten gains from the plundered residents of Karabakh, these "leaders" now await handouts from the West. Yerevan appears to endorse this as well.

Today, Armenia is unable to fully compensate the payments that were made to Karabakh Armenians for the past 30 years. Meanwhile, they are trying to lure anyone in Yerevan who can help secure the funds necessary to support the Karabakh Armenians. Many of them have already left Armenia or plan to do so very soon. Those who remain understand that they have no chance in Armenia, neither for money nor for power. Their businesses, corrupt schemes, and smuggling operations that allowed them to profit in Karabakh have all come to an end.

These former "leaders" are currently convening various gatherings, seeking financial support from European parliamentarians, and a considerable number of them appear willing to endorse this questionable leadership. European parliament members openly convey their support for Karabakh separatists, both verbally and through their actions. Many of these parliamentarians visit Yerevan, which currently serves as the separatists' headquarters, engaging in discussions, if they can be called as such, at an official level. Certain parliamentarians have even encountered adverse reactions from their fellow countrymen, who express discontent with the origin of their income and their true allegiance.

It is quite clear that they serve the Armenian lobby, which has spread like a plague throughout Europe. European parliamentarians, influenced by Armenians, continue to pass implausible resolutions that do not reflect the real situation in the South Caucasus. Calling for sanctions against Azerbaijan, accusing it of "ethnic cleansing" in Karabakh, Europe undermines all possible efforts towards achieving long-awaited peace.

At a recent summit in Granada, Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan endorsed a declaration acknowledging Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijan's territory. Given this development, it raises questions about the legitimacy of establishing a "government in exile" in Armenia. This notion, yet to materialize, has become a source of mockery. The Karabakh junta lacked formal recognition from Armenia, let alone on the international stage.

Armenia needs to carefully consider how its backing of separatists may have adverse consequences for the government. Rather than persisting in supporting Karabakh Armenians, Armenia should prioritize the welfare of its own citizens and enhance the country's economic stability. These goals can be achieved through the pursuit of peace with Azerbaijan and the initiation of collaborative efforts to reestablish communication links. Ultimately, Armenia may come to realize the consequences when the stability of Pashinyan's leadership is significantly threatened.