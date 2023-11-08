FM hails Azerbaijani army for victory, restoring justice

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. By gaining victory, the glorious Azerbaijani Army has restored justice, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

He made a post on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day.

"This is the third year we are celebrating a brilliant victory. November 8 is Victory Day, when our glorious Army led by the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, replacing the dates of occupation in our calendars with days of victory, restored justice. Happy holidays to you, Azerbaijan! Victory suits you well," he said.

Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second Karabakh war. By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel