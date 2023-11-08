Second Karabakh war victory - chronicle of heroism to make future generations proud, says Azerbaijani security vet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The victory in the second Karabakh war is not only the brightest page in the history of Azerbaijani statehood, but also a heroic chronicle that future generations will be proud of, veteran, honorary security officer, retired Colonel Azer Garayev told Trend.

"It would be wrong to consider and evaluate this event only as a victory in the war. It is a triumph of justice, victory of good over evil, full restoration of Azerbaijan's national pride," he said.

Garayev noted that negotiations lasting 30 years, ambivalent attitude towards Azerbaijan and biased approaches have exhausted the patience of the Azerbaijani people. Over these years Azerbaijan has repeatedly witnessed injustice and prejudice.

"Azerbaijani people's faith in peaceful resolution of the issue has significantly decreased, and in return Armenia has threatened Azerbaijan with claims to new territories, held various events, creating a separatist regime on our lands. Armenia's provocations in 2020 once again proved the impossibility of peaceful resolution of the issue. Historical necessity prompted Azerbaijan to start a war for its right, to show the enemy its place. Of course, much has been said about the 44-day second Karabakh war, the unique measures carried out under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev are now studied and taught in many leading military schools around the world," he noted.

Azer Garayev emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev demonstrated in practice during the second Karabakh war how much Azerbaijani Army has been strengthened over the years and how united its people are.

"Of course, Azerbaijan was under great pressure during the same period. But thanks to the strong will of President Ilham Aliyev, we achieved our goal. Thus, a new era was started in the history of Azerbaijan and the region," Garayev said.

Speaking about localized anti-terrorist activities carried out by Azerbaijan, Garayev mentioned that these events once again showed the professionalism of the Azerbaijani Army.

"Today, conflicts, military clashes and civilian deaths are taking place in many regions of the world. The Azerbaijani Army demonstrated high professionalism and not a single civilian was harmed. The separatists, on the other hand, surrendered. The sovereignty of Azerbaijan was fully secured. Today, our tricolor flag proudly flies on all our territories," he stressed.

"As President Ilham Aliyev emphasized, "no matter how many forces the state has, no matter how many weapons, no matter how many correct military actions are planned, the victory is won by a soldier, an officer. He goes, putting his chest forward, goes towards death, and raises the flag. Their heroism must never and will never be erased from our memory," he said.

Garayev noted that the solution of such a complex issue as restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan will give even greater impetus to further comprehensive development of Azerbaijan.

"I congratulate the Azerbaijani people on the victory! We will never forget our heroic sons who gave it to us, and we will always remember our martyrs," Garayev added.

Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second Karabakh war. By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.

