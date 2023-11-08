Azerbaijan's Lachin marking Victory Day (PHOTO)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, November 8. A grandiose event has been organized in Azerbaijan's Lachin on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day, Trend reports.

The National Anthem was played before the start of the festive event organized jointly by the Special Representation of Azerbaijani President and Baku Maintenance Service in Lachin district, which is part of East Zangezur Economic Region.

Then the flag march started.

Along with the residents of Lachin, servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are taking part in the march, which started from the Flag Square.

The procession accompanied by an orchestra will continue to the territory called Seyrangah in Lachin.

Then orchestral performances, contests and shows for children will be held in Seyrangah. There will also be a festive concert with famous singers at Lachin Boulevard. At the end of the event, a festive banquet will be organized at Seyrangah.

Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second Karabakh war. By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.

