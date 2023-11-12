Azerbaijani FM embarks on visit to Morocco

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. On November 12, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov left for an official visit to the Kingdom of Morocco, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministry reported that as part of the visit, it is planned to hold a meeting of the Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation between the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, co-chaired by Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, and the government of the Kingdom of Morocco. In addition, bilateral and multilateral meetings are planned with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Morocco, as well as with the Director General of the World Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) and other senior officials.