BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. France sent military junk, rejected by Ukraine due to weak armor, to Armenia, Trend reports.

According to the Ouest France newspaper, Bastion armored vehicles that were scheduled to be gifted to Ukraine free of charge as military help but were refused owing to their poor security, were ultimately sold to Armenia.

“These vehicles were originally intended for Ukraine, but Kyiv considered them poorly protected from artillery fire and anti-tank missiles,” Ouest France noted.

Yerevan has received the first deliveries of military junk sold by France. The first such batch of armored vehicles for the Armenian armed forces is already being delivered to the country through Georgia.

The Bastion was initially designed for deployment in former French colonies, specifically for French special forces operating in Africa. Now France is looking for any opportunity to get rid of these vehicles.

