Over past 30 years co-op between Azerbaijan, Albania developed dynamically - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Over the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Albania, the friendly ties between the two countries, which stem from the will of our friendly peoples, have strengthened, our mutually beneficial cooperation has developed dynamically, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to President of Albania Bajram Begaj on the occasion of the Independence Day, Trend reports.

"The establishment of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Albania last year, including our reciprocal visits, gave an impetus to raising our interstate relations to a new level, and expanding our cooperation in various areas, particularly in the energy sector.

I believe that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to strengthen our relations of friendship based on mutual trust and support, and deepen our beneficial cooperation both bilaterally and in the framework of international organizations," President Ilham Aliyev said.