CEC of Azerbaijan calls up district electoral commission chairs' meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan is hosting a meeting of chairmen of district election commissions, Trend reports.

CEC chairman Mazahir Panahov, members of the commission, and chairpersons of district election commissions are taking part in the meeting.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of Territorial-Organizational Issues Department of the Presidential Administration Zeynal Naghdaliyev, Chairman of the Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev, First Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis (Parliament) Ali Huseynli, Deputy Minister of Justice Togrul Musayev, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Ismat Aliyev, First Deputy Prosecutor General Elchin Mammadov are expected to speak at the event.

