Azerbaijan to provide all conditions for fair presidential election - chief justice of Supreme Court

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Azerbaijan has all the conditions required for providing fair, transparent, and democratic presidential election, said Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov during the event dedicated to the resolution of electoral disputes in court, Trend reports.

He noted that the major workload in connection with the election in Azerbaijan, as always, lies on the shoulders of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

"The main condition for democratic, open, and transparent election is social and political stability in the country. I believe that the tasks will be fulfilled by the CEC with high professionalism this year as well. In this matter, we, as the judiciary, are also ready to fulfill our obligations," Kerimov added.

