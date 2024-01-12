Azerbaijan, Armenia must move towards peace - chairman of Union of Artists (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The expert platform Baku Network has aired the latest episode of the analytical video project "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Trend reports.

Chairman of the Union of Artists, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Farhad Khalilov was the guest of the program.

Khalilov noted that today Azerbaijan and Armenia must move towards peace.

“Every citizen of Azerbaijan today feels proud of the country. We are happy that we've lived long enough to see this day come. We achieved this, despite enormous difficulties,” he emphasized, speaking about the restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

In addition, the People's Artist mentioned that currently the attitude of some countries towards Azerbaijan is biased.

“Double and even triple standards are applied to Azerbaijan, but the country stands its ground, worthily responding to empires at the highest level,” Khalilov added.

