Further ammunition dump detected in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Another cache of ammunition was found during the review of abandoned buildings in the Karabakh economic region after the local anti-terror measures conducted by the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, the country's Defense Ministry said, Trend reports.

"Boxes containing weapons and ammunition, shells for various types of grenade launchers, anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, and missiles were recovered from the civilian facility utilized by the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments for military objectives," the ministry added.

Previously, during the inspection of a civilian facility once used by Armenians in Ortakend settlement in Karabakh region, a significant number of various types of mines, homemade explosive devices, and a large amount of other ammunition were found on December 26, 2023.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement (signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war), prevent large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and the withdrawal of Armenian armed formations from Azerbaijani territories, anti-terror measures of a local nature were carried out in the region on September 19-20, 2023.

As a result of the anti-terror measures, Azerbaijan restored sovereignty and constitutional order in these territories. The armed formations of Armenia located in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan were disbanded and left the territory of Azerbaijan.

