Armenian authorities unable to pursue independent policy - Azerbaijani security veteran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The recent statements made by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan regarding Azerbaijan, show his intentions to emerge a new game, Azerbaijani veteran, honorary security official, Colonel Azer Garayev told Trend.

He said that the Armenian authorities are once again taking the same steps being unable to pursue an independent policy.

Garayev noted that Pashinyan has begun creating new obstacles to the process of signing a peace agreement.

"The recent statements by the Prime Minister of Armenia are clearly not aimed at facilitating the process of signing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan. We have repeatedly witnessed this subversive activity by Armenia. Armenia apparently seeks to gain time and protect the interests of its patrons in this way," he explained.

Besides, Garayev emphasized that the official position of Baku is clear and has been reiterated many times.

"Azerbaijan believes that negotiations can take place without any intermediaries and believes in the possibility of reaching a final agreement. This is the most effective method. Meanwhile, Armenia is trying to prolong the process in various ways," he added.

He also noted that the above is not accidental.

"Armenia has not yet determined under whose patronage it wants to be. On the one hand, it demonstrates an anti-Russian position, but it cannot sustain this policy to the end, because Pashinyan's government understands that it cannot fully rely on patrons from France and other Western countries," Garayev highlighted. "The West pursues its own interests, and ultimately Armenia may fall victim to this game. At the moment, Pashinyan wants to gain as much time as possible by pursuing an unstable policy."

Garayev also pointed out that the position of the Azerbaijani side is firm and obvious.

"A peace treaty must be signed. The signing of a peace treaty is more needed by Armenia in today's realities. Azerbaijan has already liberated its lands from occupation and put an end to the conflict through its military-political strength," he added.