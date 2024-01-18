Azerbaijan's religious heads go public on eve of presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Leaders of religious confessions in Azerbaijan have issued a joint statement in relation to the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

The statement reads:

"We, believers of Azerbaijan - representatives of Muslim, Christian, and Jewish religious communities, regardless of ethnicity, consider it our civic duty to gather together due to an important event in the social and political life of Azerbaijan - the presidential election, and declare the following:

Azerbaijan is on the verge of a significant political event. The Azerbaijani people, who fully restored historical justice and territorial integrity during the Second Karabakh War and regained sovereignty with the victory in Khankendi, are preparing for an extraordinary presidential election on February 7, 2024, in the context of new political reality. The election has exceptional significance and historical value because it is the first election in our independence history to be held across the entire country of Azerbaijan. Our people have been given the option to participate in the next election and express their free willl."

Will be updated