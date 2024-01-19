Fuzuli residents show enthusiasm in preparing for presidential election (PHOTO, VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The glorious victory gained in the Second Karabakh War, as well as local anti-terrorist measures carried out by the Azerbaijani army in 2023, laid the foundation for a new future, a new stage of development for the Azerbaijani state and people.

Amid these milestones, the country is on the verge of another social and political event of historic significance. For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the presidential election will be held throughout the country.

The Trend News Agency has prepared a video report highlighting polling stations in the regions liberated from Armenian occupation and the return of residents to their homeland.

Next destination is Fuzuli city!

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on Dec. 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.