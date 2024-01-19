Funds allocated to religious structures in Azerbaijan - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on financial assistance to religious structures in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the decree, two million manat will be allocated from the reserve fund of President of Azerbaijan envisaged in the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 to the Caucasus Muslims Office, 350,000 manat to the religious structure of Baku and Azerbaijan Diocese of Russian Orthodox Church, 350,000 manat to Baku religious community of Mountain Jews, 350,000 manat to Baku religious community of European Jews, 350,000 manat to the religious structure of the Apostolic Prefecture of the Catholic Church in Azerbaijan and 350,000 manat to the Albanian-Udi Christian Religious Community of Azerbaijan, as well as 350,000 manat to the Fund for Propaganda of Spiritual Values under the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations for material support of other non-Islamic religious communities.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan is entrusted to provide financing in the amount specified in Part 1 of this order.