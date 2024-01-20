Azerbaijan highlights functions of observers for upcoming presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The guide prepared by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan due to the country's presidential election scheduled for February 7 explains the rights and responsibilities of individuals who will be observing the election, Trend reports via the CEC.

The guide is intended for use by both local and international (foreign) observers.

Principles of observation

Observers should not influence the election process in the interests of any candidate or political party.

According to the principles, all the circumstances and facts related to the observed activities must be taken into consideration.

Observation should be open, and its results should be based on facts.

Requirements for observers

Observers are obligated to comply with the laws, show respect to all candidates, and respect the voting rights of citizens.

Observers must respect freedom of media and should not obstruct the professional activities of representatives of the mass media outlets.

Furthermore, observers should not violate or interfere in election campaigns of candidates, political parties, and blocs of political parties.

They must respect legally approved results of the election and, when submitting complaints to the authorized body, abide by the decisions regarding the relevant complaint.

The violation of the above-mentioned requirements shall cause liability implied by the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Offenses.

Observers have the rights to:

- be present in the voting booth of the relevant election precinct at any time on voting day,

- observe sessions of the election commission on voting day,

- become familiar with voters' lists,

- observe the activities to be implemented by the Precinct Election Commission before opening the election precinct,

- meet with registered candidates and their representatives,

- address suggestions and comments on the organization of voting to the chairman of the Precinct Election Commission or to a substitute person.

- observe spraying of invisible ink on voters' thumbs, the issuance of ballot papers, and so on.

Further details on the observers' rights and liabilities are available on https://www.msk.gov.az/uploads/Prezident2024/Observers-en.pdf

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The CEC on Dec. 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

