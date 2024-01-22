Kuwaiti MPs visit Alley of Martyrs in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. A delegation of the Kuwaiti National Assembly headed by the head of the Kuwait-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group Mohammed Haif Al-Muteiri visited Alley of Honor in Baku today, Trend reports.

The guests honored the memory of the heroes of the Motherland who sacrificed their lives for the freedom and independence of Azerbaijan.

During the visit, the delegation was accompanied by the head of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations with Kuwait Vahid Ahmedov, and other officials.

