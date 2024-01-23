President Ilham Aliyev pays high heed to religious communities - Albanian-Udi community chair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. President Ilham Aliyev pays special attention and care to religious communities, Chairman of the Albanian-Udi Christian Religious Community of Azerbaijan Robert Mobili told Trend.

"If we examine the changes and developments that have occurred in Azerbaijan over the last two decades, we will see a successful policy. These are all the advantages of President Ilham Aliyev," the community chairman said.

He noted that, among other things, the annual material support provided by the state to religious communities in the country is clear proof of this.

Mobili emphasized that during the Second Karabakh War, thanks to the Azerbaijani army under the command of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the lands of the country were liberated from Armenian occupation, including ancient Albanian temples.

"We have been granted the opportunity to hold services in our churches and monasteries. During repeated trips to Karabakh, we observed the aftermath of Armenian damage of our religious monuments. Today, thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, the Albanian-Udi Christian religious community can perform divine rituals and religious ceremonies in their Karabakh churches," he said.

