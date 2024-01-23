EU takes biased stance towards Azerbaijan - Western Azerbaijan Community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. European Union (EU) has adopted biased position towards Azerbaijan, said Western Azerbaijan Community, Trend reports.

According to the community, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell continues to make slanderous statements against Azerbaijan.

"It is regretful that the union's delegate, who has never mentioned Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani lands in nearly thirty years, takes a biased attitude against Azerbaijan. In such conditions, the EU mediation mission in the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process is rendered ineffective. The remark of a representative of an international organization claiming to contribute to the process as a mediator in a threatening manner toward one of the parties contradicts the nature of the "mediation" notion. This is intolerable. The Western Azerbaijan Community once again calls on the EU to stop making unjust and accusatory statements about Azerbaijan," the community's statement reads.

