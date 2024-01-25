Ukrainian Congress of Azerbaijan fully backs Ilham Aliyev's presidential candidacy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The Ukrainian Congress of Azerbaijan fully supports the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev for the upcoming countrywide presidential election, Trend reports.

In its latest statement, the Congress notes that President Ilham Aliyev is one of the key figures in contemporary global politics.

Furthermore, the organization highlights that, as a result of President Ilham Aliyev's thoughtful and purposeful policy, Azerbaijan has become a vital strategic, energy, transportation, logistical, and communication hub of worldwide importance, attracting global investors.

"The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line, which now plays a vital role in increasing the functionality of the Middle Corridor, was constructed and commissioned in 2017, primarily under Azerbaijan's supervision.

The grandiose victory in the 44-day second Karabakh war and the successful outcomes of 24-hour local anti-terror measures laid the foundation for the 'Great Return' state program to Azerbaijani territories, which Armenia had occupied for over 30 years.

Comprehensive measures aimed at strengthening the country's defense capabilities - building the army, providing the Armed Forces with modern weaponry, ammunition, military equipment, and technologies - are based on a robust economy.

The development of democratic values is also noteworthy, with special attention given to issues of multiculturalism in Azerbaijan, where numerous ethnic groups and national minorities have coexisted for centuries.

Ukrainians residing in Azerbaijan have always been devoted to their country, considering it their second homeland. We consistently participated in the country's development in all spheres and could not remain indifferent during the first and second Karabakh wars.

In view of all the above, the Ukrainian Congress of Azerbaijan fully supports the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev in the election on February 7, 2024, for the position of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, on December 7, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.